Health insurance should cover diabetes education and counselling services to empower individuals in managing their condition and making informed decisions for a better quality of life. These services are crucial for comprehensive diabetes care.

Q. I am 45 years old and I’m planning to purchase a health insurance policy. Do the policies cover diabetes education and counselling services to help manage the condition effectively? If so, what are the details and any requirements for accessing these services? Health insurance policies often encompass a broad spectrum of healthcare services aimed at enhancing the overall well-being of policyholders. For individuals managing diabetes, access to comprehensive care is essential, and this includes coverage for diabetes education and counselling services. These services play a pivotal role in empowering individuals to effectively manage their condition, make informed health decisions, and improve their quality of life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the primary components of diabetes care covered by health insurance is nutritional counselling. Nutrition plays a central role in diabetes management, and individuals often need tailored dietary guidance to navigate the complexities of their condition. Nutritional counselling sessions, often facilitated by registered dietitians or nutritionists, provide invaluable assistance in creating personalised meal plans, understanding carbohydrate counting, and making healthier food choices. These sessions are particularly helpful for those who need assistance in managing blood glucose levels through dietary modifications.

Another crucial aspect of diabetes care is diabetes self-management education. These programs are designed to educate individuals about diabetes self-care, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to manage their condition effectively. These programs typically cover a wide range of topics, including blood glucose monitoring, medication management, meal planning, exercise routines, and strategies for coping with the emotional and psychological aspects of living with diabetes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To access these valuable diabetes education and counselling services through health insurance, several factors come into play:

Medical necessity: Insurance providers typically require that healthcare professionals determine the medical necessity of these services for an individual. This means that your primary care physician or endocrinologist needs to assess your specific healthcare needs and confirm that diabetes education and counselling are essential components of your care plan.

Referral: In many cases, accessing these services necessitates a referral from your primary care physician or an endocrinologist. This referral serves as a formal recommendation, indicating that your healthcare provider recognizes the importance of these services for your diabetes management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In-network providers: Maximising your insurance coverage while minimising out-of-pocket costs often involves seeking services from healthcare professionals within your insurance plan's network. Insurance providers typically have a network of preferred providers with negotiated rates, making it more cost-effective for policyholders to access care from these professionals.

Preauthorization: Some insurance policies may require preauthorization before you can receive certain healthcare services, including diabetes education and counselling. This means that your healthcare provider must submit a request to your insurance provider, explaining the medical necessity and rationale for these services. Once preauthorization is granted, you can proceed with your care plan.

Copayments or coinsurance: While health insurance policies cover many healthcare services, including diabetes education and counselling, policyholders often share in the costs. Co-payments, typically a fixed amount per session, or co-insurance, a percentage of the total cost, are common mechanisms for sharing costs. The specific amount your pay may vary based on your insurance policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Number of covered sessions: Insurance coverage for diabetes education and counselling services may be limited to a certain number of sessions or visits per year. It's important to check your policy's details to understand any limitations in coverage, as this can affect the frequency and duration of your sessions.

Documentation: Keeping accurate records of your healthcare appointments and referrals is crucial. This documentation may be requested when submitting claims to your insurance company. It serves as evidence that you've met the necessary requirements and received the recommended care.

Continuous monitoring: To maintain coverage for diabetes education and counselling services, some insurance policies may require ongoing assessments of your progress. Your healthcare provider may need to provide updates to your insurer to justify the need for continued care. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anuradha Sriram, Chief Actuarial Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance

