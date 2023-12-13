comScore
MintGenie

Your Questions Answered: How can I create a budget to reach my financial goals?

The article emphasizes the significance of budgeting for financial goals, advising on understanding income, tracking expenses, and setting financial objectives.

Here is a guide to assist you in developing a workable budget and adhering to it.
Here is a guide to assist you in developing a workable budget and adhering to it.

Q. I'm Alok, and I find it challenging to stick to a budget. How can I create a practical budget and effectively manage my expenses to save more and reach my financial goals?

Alok, by understanding the importance of a budget and asking for help to stick to it, you have taken an important step towards your financial goals. Budgeting is indeed the first step in managing your personal finances. Here's a guide to help you create a practical budget and stick to it:

Know yourself

Here, knowing yourself means knowing your finances—what you bring in as cash inflows, what you spend as cash outflows, and what's left with you as savings. Start by asking yourself a few questions:

  • How much do I earn from my salary or profession?
  • Do I have multiple sources of income? If yes, what is my total income?
  • What are my fixed and variable expenses, and how much do they amount to in a month?
  • How much do I save every month after meeting all my expenses?
  • What do I do with my savings?

Track your income

Calculate your total monthly income, including your salary, rental income, and income from all other sources. Explore if you can legitimately increase your income.

Track your expenses

Make a complete list of all your expenses. Categories those into fixed (like rent, electricity and insurance) and variable (groceries, entertainment and dining out). This list will help you identify where you are spending the most, and thus make it easier to possibly spend less and save more.

Set financial goals

Now that you have a better idea of your finances, it is time to set some goals. Segregate your financial goals into short-term and long-term—like saving for an emergency fund, paying off debt, buying a home, or saving for retirement. This will give you a clearer idea of where you stand financially and will motivate you to stick to your budget.

Alok, please know that budgeting as a process is full of trials and errors. It takes discipline to stick to a budget over time and even as you make gradual progress, like everyone else, you will also face challenges along the way. Be patient with yourself and make adjustments as needed. Over time, your budgeting skills will improve, and you will be better equipped to manage your finances and reach your financial goals.

International Money Matters Pvt Ltd is a 20-year-old SEBI registered financial planning-cum-investment advisory boutique. Please click here to find out more.

Published: 13 Dec 2023, 04:46 PM IST
