Your Questions Answered: How can I diversify my portfolio by investing in international markets?
The article underscores the important considerations to bear in mind when diversifying a portfolio with foreign investments and creating a fair WILL for proper estate planning.
Q1. I'm Ayesha, and I'm interested in diversifying my portfolio by investing in international markets. What should be my strategy? What are the potential risks? How do I manage geopolitical and currency factors?
It is a healthy diversification move to invest in international markets, Ayesha! However, you must first assess your risk profile and be clear about your long-term investment goals. You will also need to decide what percentage of your portfolio you wish to commit to foreign investments. Once you are set, please keep in mind the following factors: