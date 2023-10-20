Your Questions Answered: How can I invest in corporate bonds using the RFQ platform?
In 2020, SEBI introduced the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform, offering investors a transparent and efficient method for trading corporate bonds by enabling them to solicit quotes from various dealers and select the most favorable one.
Q. I am a 65-year-old retired government professor. I have been investing in mutual funds and NPS pre-retirement. After retirement, I have completely stopped investing in mutual funds. Currently, all of my retirement corpus is invested in fixed deposits and in special savings accounts for retired personnel. I wish to now diversify my investment into corporate bonds too. However, my knowledge of corporate bonds is limited. Recently, I read that small investors can invest in corporate bonds through SEBI’s RFQ platform. Can you please elaborate on what are the risks and advantages of investing in corporate bonds and separately also elaborate on what SEBI’s RFQ platform is?
Vidyanathan K. T, Salem, Tamil Nadu
