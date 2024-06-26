Your Questions Answered: How can I start saving for a rainy day in my late 20s?
I am a senior citizen and not very tech savvy. I’m worried about online frauds. Is mobile or net banking safe? How can I avoid such frauds while paying online?
With the rising cases of cyber frauds, we understand that online security is a significant concern for the customers. However, please be rest assured that mobile and net banking have been designed with robust security measures to safeguard your financial transactions. Based on the experts’ advice, as a general rule of thumb, update your passwords regularly and keep it as a combination of numbers, alphabet and special characters. Don’t fall prey to phishing attempts. Bank staff will never ask you for your personal information such as PIN or passwords. Do not click on links that are sent from suspicious or unknown people over SMS/email. Please remember, you never need to enter the PIN to receive money via UPI, instead the PIN is required only to send money to a person or a business.