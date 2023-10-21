Your Questions Answered: How do I ensure my father's will is safeguarded from unwanted claims?
Creating a will requires mental capacity, attestation, and registration for safeguarding and preventing disputes.
Q. My 55-year-old father is in the process of writing his will. How do I ensure he writes a will that can be safeguarded from unwanted claims from relatives? Can he change his will later?
The will is a simple document and can be made by anyone who is an adult and is of sound mind. The law simply requires the document to be signed by the person making the will (testator) and attested by two independent witnesses.
