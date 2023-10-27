Your Questions Answered: How does critical illness insurance provide extra coverage during serious illness?
Integrating critical illness insurance into your healthcare portfolio, particularly as retirement approaches, offers an essential layer of financial protection, serving as a safety net in case of debilitating illness.
Q. I'm Priya, and I am approaching my retirement. I've heard about critical illness insurance. How does it work? Will it provide extra protection in case of a serious illness?
You are right to think of strengthening your insurance shield now, Priya. As retirement approaches, it becomes increasingly important to ensure comprehensive health coverage, including additional layers of protection to the basic plan.
