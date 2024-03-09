Your Questions Answered: How does tax-loss harvesting work and can it minimise my tax outgo?
Q. I am Ranjan. I want to harvest tax loss for my investments. How does tax-loss harvesting work? How can it help minimise my tax outgo? What are the risks?
Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy used to minimise tax liability by selling investments that have declined or are declining in value. When an investment is sold at a loss, the investor can use that loss to offset capital gains realised from other investments. The idea is to use the capital losses from underperforming investments to balance the capital gains generated from profitable ones, thereby reducing the overall tax burden.
