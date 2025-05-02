Your Questions Answered: I want to invest in midcap indices. Please elaborate on the Nifty Midcap 50 Index?

Q. I have been investing in largecap mutual funds for the past 5 years. Now, I want to invest in midcap indices, particularly in Nifty Midcap 50. Can you please elaborate on the pros and cons of investing in mutual funds tracking Nifty Midcap 50 Index? Additionally, please elaborate on the differences between Nifty Midcap 50 Index and Nifty Midcap 100 Index. Arindam Banerjee, Salt Lake City, Kolkata

Introduction Investing in mutual funds has become a popular choice for individuals seeking to grow their wealth while diversifying their portfolios. Among the various options available, mutual funds that track the Nifty 50 Midcap Index have gained significant attention. These funds offer exposure to midcap companies, which are often considered the sweet spot between stability and growth potential. Let’s dive into the details of these funds and why they might be worth considering.

What is the Nifty Midcap 50 Index? The Nifty Midcap 50 Index is a benchmark that represents the performance of 50 midcap companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. These companies are ranked between the top 101st and 150th in terms of market capitalisation. The index is designed to capture the growth potential of mid-sized companies that are well-established but still have room to expand.

Eligibility criteria to be part of Nifty Midcap 50 Index Nifty Midcap 50 Index includes the top 50 companies from the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, based on full market capitalisation. These companies are carefully selected to ensure the index accurately reflects the midcap segment of the market. Below, we have mentioned the key criteria to be part of Nifty Midcap 50 Index.

Market capitalisation: Companies must rank among the top 50 in terms of full market capitalisation within the Nifty Midcap 150 Index. Preference is given to stocks that have derivative contracts available on the NSE.

Liquidity: The liquidity of a stock is a critical factor. Companies must demonstrate sufficient trading activity to ensure that their inclusion does not hinder the index's performance. The total traded value of all index constituents over the last six months is considered.

Free-float market capitalisation: The index uses free-float market capitalisation, which excludes shares held by promoters and other strategic investors, to determine the weight of each stock.

Sector representation: The index aims to provide a balanced representation of various sectors within the midcap segment, ensuring diversification.

Corporate governance: Companies must adhere to high standards of corporate governance and comply with regulatory requirements.

Periodic review and rebalancing: The Nifty Midcap 50 Index undergoes periodic reviews to ensure it remains representative of the midcap segment. During these reviews, companies that no longer meet the eligibility criteria are replaced. New companies that fulfil the criteria are included. Adjustments are made to account for corporate actions such as mergers, acquisitions, and spin-offs.

Pros Mutual funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index are designed to replicate the performance of the index, providing exposure to a diverse range of midcap stocks. Below, we have mentioned the key advantages of investing in these funds and why they are worth considering for your portfolio.

Access to high-growth companies: Midcap companies, often referred to as the “sweet spot” of investing, lie between largecap giants and smaller firms. They are established enough to offer stability but still have significant growth potential. Mutual funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index grant investors access to these dynamic companies, which can be a great addition to a growth-oriented portfolio.

Diversification benefits: The Nifty Midcap 50 Index includes 50 midcap companies across various sectors. By investing in a fund that tracks this index, you can benefit from diversification, spreading risk across industries and reducing the impact of individual stock volatility.

Cost efficiency: Mutual funds tracking indices like the Nifty Midcap 50 Index are often passively managed. They aim to mirror the index's performance rather than actively choosing stocks. As a result, these funds tend to have lower expense ratios than actively managed funds, making them a more cost-effective option for investors.

Professional management: Even though these funds follow an index, professional fund managers handle the investments. They ensure the portfolio aligns with the index and adjust as needed, such as rebalancing the portfolio during index changes or corporate actions.

Transparency: Index funds are known for their transparency. Since they follow a specific benchmark, investors can easily understand the composition and performance of the fund. This clarity helps investors make informed decisions and track their investments effectively.

Consistent performance: By tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index, these mutual funds aim to replicate the index's performance. Historically, midcap indices have delivered robust returns over the long term, making them a reliable choice for investors seeking consistent growth.

Ideal for long-term investing: Midcap funds are well-suited for long-term investors. Over time, the inherent growth potential of mid-sized companies can translate into significant returns, especially when compounded. Investing in these funds aligns with a long-term wealth creation strategy.

Reduced volatility compared to smallcaps: While midcap stocks are more volatile than largecaps, they are less risky compared to smallcap stocks. This middle ground makes mutual fund tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index appealing to investors who want growth with moderate risk levels.

Cons While mutual funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index offer several advantages, they are not without their drawbacks. Understanding these cons is crucial for investors to make informed decisions and align their investments with their financial goals and risk tolerance. Below, we have listed the key risk associated with investing in mutual funds tracking Nifty Midcap 50 Index:

Higher volatility: Midcap stocks are more sensitive to market fluctuations compared to largecap stocks. This heightened volatility can lead to sharper price swings, making these funds riskier for investors who prefer stability in their portfolios.

Economic sensitivity: Midcap companies often rely heavily on domestic demand and have limited resources compared to largecap firms. This makes them more vulnerable to economic downturns, which can adversely affect the performance of mutual funds tracking the index.

Limited downside protection: Unlike actively managed funds, index funds do not employ strategies to mitigate losses during market downturns. This passive approach means that investors are fully exposed to the index's performance, whether positive or negative.

Sector concentration risks: While the Nifty Midcap 50 Index provides diversification, certain sectors may dominate the index. This concentration can increase the risk associated with specific industries, especially during periods of sector-specific challenges.

Suitability for long-term investors: Due to the inherent volatility and economic sensitivity of midcap stocks, these funds are better suited for long-term investors who can withstand short-term fluctuations. Short-term investors may find the risk levels unappealing.

Nifty Midcap 100 Index vs. Nifty Midcap 50 Index The Nifty Midcap indices are benchmarks designed to represent the performance of midcap companies listed on the NSE. While both the Nifty Midcap 100 Index and the Nifty Midcap 50 Index focus on midcap stocks, they differ in composition, selection criteria, and purpose. Let’s explore these differences in detail.

1. Composition Nifty Midcap 100 Index: This index comprises the top 100 midcap companies ranked between 101st and 200th in terms of market capitalisation. It provides a broader representation of the midcap segment.

Nifty Midcap 50 Index: This index includes the top 50 midcap companies selected from the Nifty Midcap 150 Index based on liquidity and market capitalisation. It offers a more focused representation of midcap stocks.

2. Sector representation Nifty Midcap 100 Index: With a larger pool of companies, this index provides broader sector representation, capturing the performance of midcap stocks across multiple industries.

Nifty Midcap 50 Index: Due to its smaller size, this index may have limited sector representation compared to the Nifty Midcap 100 Index.

3. Risk and volatility Nifty Midcap 100 Index: The broader composition of this index may result in lower volatility compared to the Nifty Midcap 50 Index.

Nifty Midcap 50 Index: The focus on fewer stocks can lead to higher volatility, making it more sensitive to market fluctuations.

4. Investment purpose Nifty Midcap 100 Index: Ideal for investors seeking diversified exposure to midcap stocks and long-term growth potential.

Nifty Midcap 50 Index: Suitable for traders and investors looking for liquidity and actively traded stocks, often used for derivative trading.

Taxation of investments in index funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index Investing in index funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index is a popular choice for individuals seeking exposure to midcap companies. However, understanding the taxation rules associated with these investments is essential for effective financial planning. Below, we delve into the tax implications of such investments in detail.

Taxation of capital gains Capital gains tax is applicable when you redeem your index fund units. The tax treatment depends on the holding period:

Short-term capital gains (STCG): If the units are held for less than 12 months, the gains are classified as short-term capital gains. STCG is taxed at a rate of 20% under Section 111A of the Income Tax Act.

Long-term capital gains (LTCG): If the units are held for more than 12 months, the gains are classified as long-term capital gains. LTCG is taxed at a rate of 12.5% for gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year.

Things to consider before investing in Nifty Midcap 50 Index Investing in mutual funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index can be a rewarding venture, but it requires careful consideration and research. These funds provide exposure to midcap companies, which are known for their growth potential and moderate risk levels. Below, we outline the key factors investors should evaluate before investing.

1. Investment goals and horizon: Before investing, define your financial objectives and investment horizon. Are you looking for long-term capital appreciation, or do you have short-term financial goals? Midcap funds are best suited for long-term investors who can withstand market fluctuations and benefit from the growth potential of midcap stocks.

2. Risk tolerance: Assess your risk appetite. Midcap stocks are more volatile than largecap stocks, which means they can experience significant price swings. Ensure that your risk tolerance aligns with the inherent volatility of these funds.

3. Fund performance: Evaluate the historical performance of the mutual fund. Look for consistency in returns over different timeframes (1 year, 3 years, 5 years) and compare the fund’s performance to its benchmark index and peer group. Keep in mind that past performance does not guarantee future results.

4. Expense ratio: The expense ratio is the annual fee charged by the fund for managing your investment. Lower expense ratios are preferable, as they reduce the cost of investment and improve net returns. Compare the expense ratios of different funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 index.

5. Tracking error: Tracking error measures how closely the fund replicates the performance of the Nifty Midcap 50 Index. Lower tracking errors indicate better alignment with the index. Choose funds with minimal tracking errors to ensure accurate representation of the index.

6. Fund manager expertise: Although index funds are passively managed, the fund manager plays a crucial role in maintaining the portfolio and executing trades. Research the fund manager’s track record and expertise in managing index funds.

7. Liquidity: Check the liquidity of the fund. Funds with higher asset sizes tend to have better liquidity, making it easier to buy or sell units without impacting the fund’s performance.

8. Tax implications: Understand the tax treatment of your investment. Capital gains tax is applicable when you redeem your units, and dividends are taxed as per your income tax slab. Familiarise yourself with these rules to optimise your post-tax returns.

9. Sector allocation: Analyse the sector allocation of the fund. Ensure that the fund provides balanced exposure to various industries within the midcap segment, reducing the risk of sector-specific challenges.

10. Investment mode: Decide whether to invest through a lump sum or a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). SIPs allow you to invest smaller amounts at regular intervals, reducing the impact of market volatility and promoting disciplined investing.

Performance and returns and comparison with Nifty Midcap 100 As of March 28, 2025, the Nifty Midcap 50 Index has given a five-year compounded annual return of 36.74%. On the other hand, as of March 28, 2025 Nifty Midcap 100 Index has given a five-year compounded annual return of 34.58%. Please see below the top two index mutual funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index:

Name Expense Ratio 1 Year Return Axis Nifty Midcap 50 Index 0.26% 8.48% Kotak Nifty Midcap 50 Index Fund 0.25% N.A.

Source: AMFI website. All data as of 15 April 2025

Note: Past performance is not an indication of future returns.

Conclusion Mutual funds tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index offer a unique opportunity to invest in mid-sized companies with significant growth potential. They combine the benefits of diversification, professional management, and cost-efficiency, making them an attractive option for investors. However, as with any investment, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research and consult with a financial advisor to align your investments with your financial goals.

Disclaimer: Investing in mutual funds involves risks, including potential loss of principal. Please consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.