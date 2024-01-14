Your Questions Answered: I work for an IT firm, how can I pay off my personal loans and credit card debt on time?
Creating a workable repayment plan is crucial for achieving financial stability and managing credit card debt and personal loans.
Q. I'm Namrata, recently employed by a software company. I find it challenging to strike a balance between spending and saving. Can you guide me in setting up a manageable repayment schedule to pay off my debts, especially credit card debt and personal loans?
Personal loans and credit card loans are both high-interest debts. If there is any delay in paying off an equated monthly instalment (EMI), you will end up paying penalties and it will also have an impact on your credit score. So, Namrata, it is very positive that you're taking proactive steps to manage your credit card debt and personal loans.