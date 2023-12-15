Your Questions Answered: What are corporate FDs and how are they different from bank FDs?
Corporate fixed deposits, offered by institutions like non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), are term deposits held at a fixed interest rate for a specified duration. They differ from bank fixed deposits and operate as term investments.
Q. I am a 45-year-old physician working with a government hospital. I have been investing in mutual funds and equity since the past 20 years. I wish to now diversify and invest in fixed-income assets. I have invested a certain portion of my corpus in bank fixed deposits. Many friends have advised me to invest in corporate fixed deposits too. Can you please elaborate on what corporate fixed deposits are and how they are different from bank fixed deposits?
Fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the most popular investment options in India. They offer guaranteed returns, safety of capital and easy liquidity. However, not all FDs are the same. There are different types of FDs offered by different entities, such as banks, non-banking finance companies, post offices, and corporates.