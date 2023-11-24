Q. I am a small trader running my small business out of Ludhiana. My trading business is not performing well. I have invested in a number of mutual funds, their value is approximately ₹ 30 lakhs at present. I have also invested in fixed deposits, which are ongoing at present and their tenure will be over in a couple of years. I am at present confused about whether I should avail a loan against mutual funds or a loan against my fixed deposits. Can you please do a comparative analysis of both? Virendra Chabra, Ludhiana, Punjab {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the realm of Indian finance, loan against mutual funds (LAMF) and loan against fixed deposits (LAFD) stand as two popular options for borrowers seeking quick access to funds. While both these loans serve the same purpose, they differ significantly in their underlying principles, risks, and suitability for different individuals. This blog delves into the intricacies of LAMF and LAFD, providing a comprehensive overview of their key distinctions, application processes, and potential consequences of default.

Unveiling the differences: LAMF vs LAFD Loan against mutual fund- A LAMF is a secured loan where borrowers pledge their mutual fund units as collateral to avail funds. The loan amount is determined by the value of the pledged units, with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios typically ranging from 50% to 75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Relatively lower interest rates compared to personal loans. Key disadvantages of LAMF: The value of pledged units may fluctuate, potentially triggering margin calls.

Borrowers may face capital gains tax if units are sold to repay the loan. Loan against fixed deposit (LAFD)- An LAFD is another secured loan where borrowers pledge their fixed deposits (FDs) as collateral. The loan amount is limited to a certain percentage of the FD value, with LTV ratios typically ranging from 75% to 90%.

Key advantages of LAFD: Fixed interest rate ensures predictable repayment costs

Application process: Navigating the avenues Applying for a LAMF procedure: Approach a financial institution: Banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and online lenders offer LAMF.

Submit the necessary documentation to pledge the selected units as collateral. Receive loan amount: Upon approval, the loan amount is disbursed into your account. Applying for an LAFD procedure: Visit your bank or NBFC: Approach the financial institution where your FD is held.

Upon approval, the loan amount is credited to your linked account. Consequences of default: Understanding the implications. What happens when you default on LAMF Margin calls: If the value of pledged units falls below a certain threshold, the lender may issue margin calls, requiring borrowers to deposit additional collateral or repay part of the loan.

In case of prolonged non-compliance with margin calls, the lender may liquidate the pledged units to recover the outstanding loan amount. Impact on credit score: Defaulting on any loan can negatively impact your creditworthiness. What happens if you default on LAFD Foreclosure of FD: The lender may foreclose on the pledged FD to recover the outstanding loan amount.

Interest earned on the FD will cease upon foreclosure, and any premature withdrawal penalties may apply if so stipulated in the terms and conditions. Impact on credit score: Defaulting on any loan can negatively impact your creditworthiness. Interest rate comparison: Seeking the optimal deal Generally, LAFDs offer lower interest rates compared to LAMFs. This is because FDs are considered less risky collateral compared to mutual fund units, which are subject to market fluctuations.

Timeline comparison: Speeding through the process LAFDs typically have a faster processing time compared to LAMFs. This is because the value of the pledged FD is readily determinable, while the valuation of mutual fund units may take longer.

In conclusion, the choice between LAMF and LAFD depends on individual circumstances and risk tolerance. For those seeking quick access to funds without disrupting investments, LAMF may be suitable. However, if stability and predictable repayment costs are priorities, LAFD could outperform LAMF. In most situations, LAFD will attract lower interest rates in comparison to LAFD.

