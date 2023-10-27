Your Questions Answered: What are the pros and cons of investing in the Nifty Total Market Index?
The Nifty Total Market Index is a comprehensive index comprising 750 stocks from various market segments, including large, mid, small, and microcap, with constituent companies drawn from the Nifty 500 and Nifty Microcap 250 indices
Q. I am a 29-year-old married professional working with one of India’s top business houses in their Delhi office. My husband is a surgeon working with a government hospital in Delhi. Both of us have been investing in Nifty 50 and Sensex Index funds for the past 5-6 years and are satisfied with the return delivered by our index funds. I recently read about certain mutual fund houses launching index mutual funds tracking the Nifty Total Market Index which tracks 750 plus stocks. Can you please elaborate on the Nifty Total Market Index, its pros and cons and if it is better than Nifty 50?
Arti Mohan, Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message