Your Questions Answered: What is Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index?
The Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index tracks the top 50 high-quality small-cap stocks in India, offering potential higher returns but comes with risks like volatility and lower liquidity, accessible through mutual funds or ETFs, requiring thorough investor research before investment.
Q. I am a 27-year-old electrical engineer working with an MNC in Navi Mumbai. I have been working since the past 2 years and have invested only in tax-saving fixed deposits and large-cap mutual funds. Some of my acquaintances have suggested that I diversify and invest in smallcap and midcap mutual funds. Recently I came across certain index mutual funds tracking Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index. Can you please elaborate on the Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index?
Tribhuvan Chauhan, Patna, Bihar
