Your Questions Answered: What is the difference between index mutual funds tracking S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100?
The S&P 500 is a prominent US stock market index tracking the 500 largest American companies. In contrast, the Nasdaq 100 is an index focused on the 100 largest non-financial firms on the Nasdaq exchange.
Q. I am a software engineer working at the second headquarters of a global MNC in Hyderabad, my wife is also a software engineer running a small app development start-up. We have been investing in the Indian stock market for the past 7 years. However, the market has been erratic for the past 1-2 years. We are now planning to diversify our mutual fund investment into foreign funds too. We are planning to invest in international index mutual funds tracking US indices launched by several Indian mutual fund houses. At present, we are confused between the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. Can you please throw some light on the differences between the two indices and the pros and cons of investing in international mutual funds?