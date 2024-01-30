Your Questions Answered: What key features should I consider before opting for PMS?
Q. I am Arjun. I want to invest in a Portfolio Management Services to enhance my portfolio. What key features should I consider? What are the potential benefits and risks?
Portfolio Management Services (PMS) is a service that manages your equity portfolio, usually with the assistance of a research team. A financial advisor would be best placed to assess your specific situation, risk tolerance, and investment goals to tell you if the costs and risks associated with PMS align with your overall finance strategy.