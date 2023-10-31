Your Questions Answered: What precautions should I take for protection against insurance SMS fraud?
To protect yourself from insurance-related SMS fraud, verify the sender of text messages, avoid clicking unsolicited links or sharing personal information, and contact your insurer to confirm message authenticity.
Q. I am a 50-year-old retiree. A few years back, I experienced a situation where my personal data was exposed after I accidentally clicked on a malicious text message that falsely claimed to be related to the renewal of my life insurance. Now I'm cautious about opening any text messages. What precautions can I take to protect myself from these SMS fraud attempts related to insurance?
I'm sorry to hear about your previous encounter with SMS fraud. And it’s judicious that you are seeking the right kind of advice so that you are never faced with any such instance again. I understand that a lot of our customers often rely on text messages from insurers to remind them of their renewal payments, hence it is critical that you are certain about the authenticity of these messages before you click on any link.