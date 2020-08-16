Your rights as an income tax payer

Taxpayers must be treated as true customers of the income tax department, therefore recognition of their rights is an important part of the charter. With this spirit, the charter states that a taxpayer shall be provided complete and accurate information, confidentiality shall be maintained and tax authorities shall be held accountable for their actions. The department will allow every taxpayer to choose a representative of their choice and provide a mechanism for grievance redressal. Taxpayers can also approach the Department for any issues or clarifications in compliance. The Charter also expects taxpayers to comply with the reporting requirements, maintain records and pay taxes within the due dates. Taxpayers should understand their tax obligations and also respond to notices in a time-bound manner.