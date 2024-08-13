Money
Meet the new Youtube finfluencers - teenagers trading options ‘making 36-40%’
SummaryMinors are showcased by financial influencers for their options trading success, with one claiming 36-40% annual returns. Despite Sebi's efforts to curb speculation in the F&O market, the finfluencer trend persists
“Watching business channels on mute is key to my success," claims a 13-year-old self-proclaimed “world’s youngest successful options trader" on financial influencer Vivek Bindra’s YouTube channel.
