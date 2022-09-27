Yubi partners SBI to provide credit access to priority sector

Based on the Yubi.Co.Lend website, the platform has disbursed loans amounting to Rs. 5,000 crore plus till date. It has 10 lakh plus retail clients and 500 plus partners. The purpose of the strategic alliance is to “facilitate seamless and faster credit to the priority sector, ultimately reducing the country-wide credit gap," as per the press release. Under the partnership, Yubi Co.Lend will assist SBI in collaborating with an extensive base of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and fintechs to grow its co-lending business. Yubi will also build, manage and monitor SBI’s co-lending portfolio. The platform will also ensure all compliance to enhance the user experience. On Yubi’s co-lending platform, SBI can choose its co-lending partners, create its co-lending product programme, and digitally manage operations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}