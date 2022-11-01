Zaggle, NPCI partner to launch multiple credit cards on RuPay network

Saurabh Puri, chief business officer-Credit Cards, Zaggle, said, “The adoption of credit products is increasing at a fast pace in the country and we see huge headroom for credit growth. The launch of the credit cards in collaboration with NPCI is in line with rapidly evolving consumer preferences and lifestyles. The focus of the credit cards will be to enhance the user journey via digital on-boarding, instant issuance and In-App customer experience and the customers will be rewarded with benefits like cashback points, accelerated reward points, air miles and many more. Business travel will become much easier as the cards will enable international and domestic contactless transactions. We are in sync with the RBI’s vision of ‘less cash’ economy and our offering of multiple credit cards on RuPay network will help build a digital India."