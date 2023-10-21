Zero cost EMI: How do finance companies afford this payment option?
Zero cost EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) is a financial concept that aims to provide consumers with the convenience of purchasing goods and services without making immediate upfront payments. It has gained popularity in recent years, particularly in the context of consumer electronics, appliances, and even larger expenses like vehicles and home renovations. This payment model essentially allows individuals to spread the cost of a purchase over a predefined period while paying fixed monthly instalments, with the added benefit of not incurring any interest or finance charges.