Zero tax beyond ₹12 lakh salary: How to stretch it to ₹15 lakh

Shipra Singh
3 min read15 Apr 2026, 05:27 PM IST
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The new labour codes are quietly reshaping salary structures in a way that lowers taxable income for most employees.(istockphoto)
Summary
From EPF and NPS to meal allowances and car leases, the new tax regime rewards how your CTC is built.

NEW DELHI: Earning 12 lakh and paying zero tax is no longer the ceiling under the new regime. With the right salary structure and employer-backed benefits, even professionals earning 15 lakh, or more, can reduce their taxable income to zero.

That shift marks a break from the old regime, where tax planning revolved around deductions such as house rent allowance (HRA), leave travel allowance (LTA), home loan interest and Section 80C investments. The new regime strips most of these away, but compensates with lower rates and a narrower, more efficient set of benefits that can deliver equal or better outcomes.

How the math works

Foremost, the new labour codes are quietly reshaping salary structures in a way that lowers taxable income for most employees. By mandating that basic pay plus eligible allowances account for at least 50% of total CTC, they push up components such as gratuity and employer contributions to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

In the new tax regime—where most exemptions that earlier qualified as ‘wages’ have been removed—this shift naturally results in a higher basic component. As a result, linked contributions such as EPF (12% of basic), gratuity, and National Pension Scheme (up to 14% of basic) rise in tandem.

Also Read | New income-tax rules may revive interest in old regime for salaried taxpayers

Since these contributions are deductible from taxable income, they reduce the overall tax burden without requiring any active investment decisions from the employee.

Take a 14 lakh CTC, with 50% allocated to basic pay ( 7 lakh). Gratuity of about 33,670 (4.81% of basic) is exempt from tax. The standard deduction of 75,000 and EPF contribution of 75,000 are deductible and together lower the taxable income by roughly 1.93 lakh—to about 12.07 lakh.

The residual gap is marginal, and easily bridged.

The expanded meal allowance can take care of it. With the exemption now at 200 per meal (up from 50), employees can claim up to 400 a day for two meals. Over 22 working days a month and 12 months, that translates to 1.05 lakh in tax-free value annually.

Even a fraction of this benefit is enough to push taxable income below the 12 lakh threshold. Fully utilized, it allows CTCs of up to about 15.05 lakh to be structured into effectively zero-tax income under the new regime.

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(Graphics: Mint)

Salary structuring

Salary structuring has become central under the new regime, where the goal is to bring taxable income within the 12 lakh rebate threshold. One of the most effective levers is employer contribution to the NPS, not just for the immediate tax benefit, but also as a long-term retirement tool. Recent changes, including greater withdrawal flexibility after 15 years and up to 80% tax-free corpus at maturity, have added to its appeal for salaried individuals.

Also Read | Old vs new tax regime: The debate is back for FY27

A car lease is another powerful component. Structured through the employer, it allows expenses such as fuel and driver salary to be claimed as tax-free reimbursements, lowering taxable income while aligning with actual spending. There’s an added nuance: under the new labour codes, a car lease can be treated as part of ‘wages’. This gives employers flexibility to keep basic pay below the 50% threshold, potentially reducing mandatory PF contributions and increasing take-home flexibility.

Consider a 18 lakh CTC structured with a car lease, with basic pay at 40%. The package includes 2.4 lakh annually for the lease ( 20,000 a month) and another 2.4 lakh towards fuel and driver reimbursements.

Also Read | New labour codes: Why your tax burden may rise under revised salary structure

Together with EPF contributions and gratuity, these components can reduce taxable income by about 5.41 lakh, bringing it down to 12.59 lakh. After the standard deduction of 75,000, net taxable income falls below 12 lakh, resulting in zero tax under the new regime.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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