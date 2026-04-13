Zero tax liability? 5 reasons filing nil income tax return in FY 2025-26 is a smart move

For many taxpayers, in FY 2025-26, i.e. from 1 April 2025, to 31 March 2026, their income may fall below the taxable threshold due to deductions, rebates under Section 87A, or lower overall earnings from part-time work, freelancing, or dividends. As the filing season for Assessment Year 2026-27 begins, a common question arises: If no income tax is payable, is filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) still necessary?

The short answer to this question is yes; in several cases, it is beneficial to file nil tax returns. It is not just a simple formality; it is, in fact, a strategic decision that can be of immense benefit for individual citizens in multiple ways beyond taxation.

Why does income tax filing still matter in FY 2025-26? Be clear, income tax submission and filing is more than just paying taxes. It is a clear and well-established formal record of your annual income declared to the Income Tax Department for FY 2025-26. Even in cases where the tax liability is zero, filing helps maintain a verifiable, factual financial history for AY 2026-27.

With the rapid increase in digitisation and the introduction of artificial intelligence in efficient record keeping through various tools such as AIS (Annual Information Statement) and TIS (Taxpayer Information Summary), the income tax department already tracks high-value transactions, bank interest, investments, F&O data, physical exchange of funds, debits and TDS entries.

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Against such a backdrop, filing an income tax return, even with no taxable income, ensures that your record remains consistent, in proper order, and legally compliant, thus reducing mismatches, notices, and deeper scrutiny from the tax department.

5 reasons filing a nil income tax return is a smart thing to do

1. Claim tax refunds easily Even if your tax liability is zero, tax deducted at source (TDS) might still be deducted on savings interest, freelancing income, fixed deposits or dividend payouts for stocks you might hold in your demat account. That is why, once you file proper income tax returns, this will help you claim such a refund without any hassles. Furthermore, this is the only legitimate way to claim refunds.

2. Essential proof for loans and credit approval Prominent banks and lending institutions often request ITR documentation as proof of income. This makes even a properly filed nil return of immense significance. Such a return can help improve eligibility for personal loans, home loans, and credit cards, even for individuals with low or irregular income, provided other essential conditions, such as a clean credit profile, a high credit score, age criteria, etc., are met.

3. Required for visa and immigration processes Nations such as the US, the UK, and Canada, among others, often request ITR records for the last 3 to 5 years to analyse financial stability, predictability, and trustworthiness during visa clearance applications. This makes it vital to file income tax returns regularly, so that your plan for foreign education and visits remains seamless if the need arises.

4. Helps carry forward investment losses There can be years when you might have booked losses in equities, mutual funds or business activities. Even in such cases, with zero income, filing an ITR is critical. This is because it will go a long way toward helping you carry forward those losses for future tax adjustments and financial savings in years to come.

5. Strengthens compliance and financial records When you consistently file a nil ITR for years in an open, fair, and transparent manner, it helps build a clean compliance history with the tax authorities. Such a history helps avoid scrutiny and deeper analysis of records or notices in case of minor errors or mismatches in AIS/TIS data or high-value transactions in the upcoming years.

ITR filing with zero income is a small step with long-term benefits Even with zero tax liability in FY 2025-26, filing an Income Tax Return for AY 2026-27 is a sensible and smart move. It will go a long way toward improving your credibility, accountability, ensuring compliance, and keeping your financial documentation strong for future personal loans, home loans, travel, and investments. In today’s rapidly changing data-driven tax system, a nil ITR is not optional; it is a strategic advantage.