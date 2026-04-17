Zero tax on ₹20 lakh CTC? How a smart car lease can cut your tax under the new regime

Smart salary structuring unlocks major tax savings on car leases under the new tax regime, showing how a 20 lakh CTC can significantly reduce taxable income and enhance take-home efficiency.

Shivam Shukla
Published17 Apr 2026, 02:42 PM IST
CTC <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20L tax hack: Achieve zero tax with car lease in the new tax regime, as per ClearTax.
CTC ₹20L tax hack: Achieve zero tax with car lease in the new tax regime, as per ClearTax.

What if your salary structure, not your salary hike, has the potential to decide how much tax you will pay? Yes! This is a growing trend, as elaborated by ClearTax and its CEO, Archit Gupta, in a tweet.

It suggests that a simple car lease structure can significantly reduce tax liability for salaried professionals under the new tax regime. The basic idea here is not about earning more, but about restructuring compensation smartly to boost take-home pay efficiency.

How will this be accomplished?

ClearTax explains that employers can redesign salary components to convert part of the cash salary into structured benefits, such as a leased car. This will help significantly reduce taxable income while keeping the overall Cost to Company (CTC) unchanged. Furthermore, in some configurations, it can even bring the total tax liability for employees with a CTC of 20 lakh close to zero.

Also Read | How SSY can help build ₹50 lakh tax-free corpus for your girl child's future

The concept is gaining traction because it effectively allows employees to enjoy a meaningful increase in their take-home pay without increasing any costs for the employer. Still, it is critical to keep in mind that the concept works only when the salary components are carefully structured, thoughtfully designed, and applied with eligible exemptions.

Here is a simplified illustration as detailed in the tweet:

Particulars

Without Car Lease

With Car Lease

Annual CTC 20,00,000 20,00,000
Basic Salary (50% of CTC) 10,00,000 10,00,000
Less: Meal Exemption ( 200 × 22 days × 2 meals × 12 months)- 1,05,600- 1,05,600
Less: Car Lease Exemption ( 8L/year, 2 years)0- 4,23,000
Less: Employer PF Contribution (12% of Basic)- 1,20,000- 1,20,000
Less: Employer Pension (Sec 80CCD(2), 14% of Basic)- 1,40,000- 1,40,000
Net Salary 16,34,400 12,11,400
Standard Deduction- 75,000- 75,000
Taxable Income 15,59,400 11,36,400
Tax Liability 1,18,466 0

Source: ClearTax

As the above breakdown explains, a well-designed car lease structure can immensely reduce taxable income. This is done by converting part of the salary into non-taxable benefits. Further, this creates a strong case for salary optimisation and reorganisation in the new tax regime.

Also Read | How to pay zero income tax on ₹15.85 lakh salary under new tax regime

Still, be clear, this approach might not be generally applicable. This is because it depends on the employer's terms, conditions, and policies. It also has a direct correlation with individual salary structures, usage requirements, and compliance procedures. It may also result in reduced monthly cash in hand, as part of the compensation is diverted to non-cash benefits, such as leasing.

In conclusion, it can be stated that car lease salary structuring can be a powerful and unique tax efficiency tool. Still, it cannot be taken as a one-size-fits-all solution. The idea discussed by ClearTax can help better understand the concepts.

Still, before proceeding with any such tax planning, arrangements or restructuring on your CTC, it is prudent to consult a certified tax planner or Chartered Accountant to ensure absolute peace of mind, compliance and clarity with your tax filing.

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