Currently, the cryptocurrency market in India is struggling with numerous tax rules. Firstly, a 30% tax rate is imposed on cryptocurrencies since the start of April and a further 1% TDS is levied since July 1st. The new taxation has already taken a toll on crypto investors' confidence and there has been quite a decline in trading volumes. However, in a major relief to crypto investors, they can invest in cryptocurrencies without paying any tax deducted at source (TDS) on their investment. The answer to their solution of enjoying the crypto market - is a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). India's leading cryptocurrency exchange and largest crypto SIP platform Bitbns, on Tuesday, introduced a new tax shield. Under the new launch, an investor will have zero TDS on their SIP investments in cryptocurrencies.