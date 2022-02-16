Zero-cost EMI may sound attractive but it actually comes at a price

When you buy a product on no-cost EMI, the merchant bears the annualized interest rate. Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, says, “Say you are buying a refrigerator worth ₹1 lakh. Under a 6-month EMI plan at an interest rate of 12%, your interest will come to ₹6,000. In case of a no-cost EMI, your bank charges this interest, but the merchant provides it to you as an upfront discount at the time of your purchase, effectively making it a no-cost EMI. However, not all no-cost EMIs are actually no-cost. You may be charged this amount as a processing fee in some cases. In other cases, you may be eligible for additional offers by making a lump sum payment. Bear in mind; you will still need to pay 18% GST on the interest to the bank."