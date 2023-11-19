Zero-cost term insurance policy: Do benefits outweigh the costs?

So, if a 35- year-old man wants to avail of Max Life’s zero-cost option, he will have to go for a term plan of 40 policy years, that is, coverage till the age of 75. The exit option will be available after 25 policy years, that is, at the age of 60. This policy will come at a premium of ₹25,953 for ₹1 crore coverage and premium payment term of 25 years, data available from insurance advisory platform Ditto says. However, if the policyholder is sure he needs the policy only until the age of 60, he can go for a shorter policy tenure. A term plan of ₹1 crore coverage having 25 policy years will come with a ₹14,440 annual premium. It means essentially you are paying ₹11,153 (25,953-14,440) extra to avail of the ‘special exit’ option at the age of 60. If you avail of it, you’ll get ₹5.25 lakh at the time of exit though you would have paid ₹6.48 lakh so far. This is because the insurance company does not return the GST, or goods and service tax, amount on annual premiums. Interestingly, if you simply buy a term plan for ₹14,440 and invest an additional ₹11,153 in an equity mutual fund, considering a 10% CAGR (compound annual growth rate), you will accumulate ₹12.45 lakh.

