Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath cautions about online frauds in India in the name of FedEx, Blue Dart, other courier companies2 min read 24 Jun 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns about new online frauds in India where fraudsters use the brand value of courier companies like FedEx, Blue Dart to scam victims
Online frauds in India: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has cautioned about some new types of online frauds in India where the fraudsters are using the brand value of a courier companies of well repute like FedEx, Blue Dart, etc. Detailing about this new type of online fraud in India, Zerodha co-founder said that fraudsters call the victim posing themselves as courier company employee saying that a parcel has been confiscated by police because drugs were found in it. Once the victim gets frightened, fraudsters share bank details and ask for money transfer to release the parcel.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×