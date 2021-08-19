Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on three mistakes investors should avoid

Third, this is a bit nuanced, something that I like to do, is having a bit of hedging in every portfolio. It does not have to be a natural hedge on the same sector or same company you are going long in. For example, let say commodity cycle are turning and steel prices are going down, but steel companies valuations has skyrocketed. If you want to be long pharma, take a little bit of short in steel. Try to play that relative strength and weakness among different sectors, rather than just vanilla on what you like.