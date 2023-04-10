Why Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath has just 40% allocation to equity5 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Kamath believes that markets are expensive, has increased his allocation to gold from 2% in 2021 to 15% last year
I feel markets are expensive. Hence, I have a larger allocation for risk-free assets. Whenever there is a correction, I will rebalance my portfolio accordingly to have more equity." This was Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s argument a year ago for being overweight on risk-free assets in his personal portfolio. Kamath had also increased his allocation to gold from 2% in 2021 to 15% in 2022.
