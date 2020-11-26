Zerodha co-founder’s hedge fund clocks 40% return in first year of launch

"While analysing any hedge fund, we look first at the attribution of returns. Usually such returns come from sources like - long only, shorts, algo trading strategies and sometimes treasury allocation. If the fund is relying too much on any one source or if one of the sources of returns is constantly a detractor, it is a cautionary sign. We have to be able build a return profile for the fund and hence ideally we prefer a track record of at least 2-3 years," said Munish Randev, founder, Cervin Family Office, a Sebi Registered Investment Advisory firm.