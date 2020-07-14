"We see a flight to quality, and investors are moving away from small-cap and penny stocks, ignoring SMS tips etc., which generally are a recipe for disaster. This, I believe, is extremely positive for the market's overall; tipsters typically erode significant investor wealth and often serve an ulterior motive. To research and allocate capital to blue chip companies with a long term outlook is something we would suggest to all our investors," Kamath, who also runs True Beacon, an asset management company in Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) space, said.