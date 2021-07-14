Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder and CIO of True Beacon and Zerodha shared an interesting list of how various asset classes have delivered in terms of returns in the last 10 years on his twitter handle. The list shows the historical returns by asset classes like mutual funds, equities, savings account, real estate, cash, gold and term deposits.

The list details out in a graphical representation which shows how much returns the above mentioned assets have generated in 2021 in the last 10 years when the investment was made in 2011, keeping inflation in mind.

Kamath tweeted the list with the caption asking the followers to predict how the asset classes would perform in the next 10 years. ''Any guesses on the next 10?,'' he tweeted.

Any guesses on the next 10? pic.twitter.com/yzFdRKhtQa — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) July 14, 2021

As per the chart, mutual funds, real estate, and equities top the list in terms of returns as compared, whereas savings account and cash have given negative returns. Gold has given marginal returns during the period, the list shared by Kamath showed.

Users were surprised to note that cryptocurrencies, which have caught attention as an asset class in the last few years and have rallied sharply during the period did not make it to the list. Some commented that cryptos like bitcoin, dogecoin should be in the list or will make it in the future years. Kamath often shares interesting set of data related to investments, personal finance and more on his twitter handle.

