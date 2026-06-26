Zerodha launches India's first life cycle funds: Know how the 2 new schemes work, minimum investment, and suitability

Zerodha Fund House has launched the life cycle fund series, becoming the first AMC to offer target-date mutual funds in the Indian mutual fund industry.
The life cycle fund category was introduced by SEBI in February 2026. It is an open-ended fund with a target maturity date that follows a glide path, investing across multiple asset classes, including equity, debt, InvITs, exchange-traded commodity derivatives (ETCDs), and gold and silver ETFs.
Zerodha Life Cycle Fund series now offers two target-date variants:
Each life cycle fund is structured around a specific maturity year, called the target year, and invests across a mix of asset classes, including equity, debt, and commodities like gold and silver.
The portfolio follows a pre-defined asset allocation that shifts systematically from a growth-oriented (higher risk) allocation in the early years to a more conservative allocation (lower risk) as the target year approaches.
This means an investor in a life cycle fund today holds a meaningfully different portfolio from what they will hold after 10 years. The shift happens automatically, based on a pre-defined asset allocation path, without requiring any action from the investor.
For its equity allocation, the fund seeks to track the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index. On the debt side, it invests in Indian government securities (G-secs) across varying maturities, while also maintaining limited exposure to commodities and arbitrage opportunities.
|Period
|Equity (Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index)
|Commodities (Gold & Silver ETFs)
|Debt (Government Securities)
|Arbitrage
|2026–2031
|50%–65%
|0%–10%
|10%–20%
|10%–20%
|2031–2033
|35%–50%
|0%–10%
|25%–30%
|20%–35%
|2033–2035
|20%–30%
|0%–10%
|25%–30%
|35%–45%
|Maturity Year (2036)
|10%–20%
|0%–10%
|25%–30%
|Up to 50%
|Period
|Equity (Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index)
|Commodities (Gold & Silver ETFs)
|Debt (Government Securities)
|Arbitrage
|2026–2031
|70%–80%
|0%–10%
|10%–20%
|0%
|2031–2036
|50%–65%
|0%–10%
|10%–20%
|10%–20%
|2036–2038
|35%–50%
|0%–10%
|25%–30%
|20%–35%
|2038–2040
|20%–30%
|0%–10%
|25%–30%
|35%–45%
|Maturity Year (2041)
|10%–20%
|0%–10%
|25%–30%
|Up to 50%
Life cycle funds are suitable for investors with a clearly defined long-term financial goal, such as retirement, a child's higher education, or buying a home.
They are also ideal for those who prefer a hands-off approach, allowing the fund to automatically reduce equity exposure and increase allocations to debt and arbitrage over time without requiring manual rebalancing.
However, these funds may not be suitable for investors who need money in the short-term, as exit loads apply during the first three years. They are also not ideal for investors who prefer to actively manage their asset allocation.
Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House, said, “Target-date funds, as a category, have transformed long-term investing globally, and we're excited to introduce something similar to Indian investors for the first time. We believe it has the potential to become the default long-term investment option for a generation of Indian investors.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.