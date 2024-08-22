Zerodha’s referral stoppage exposes the dark side of influencer marketing
Summary
- The broking industry, as a whole, leveraged the power of financial influencers to grow their business with influencers earning referrals or affiliate commissions from brokers.
MUMBAI : Zerodha on Wednesday stopped its popular referral programme after the National Stock Exchange of India's (NSE's) 14 August circular mandated that all referral fee earners be registered as “authorized persons" or APs with brokers and stock exchanges.