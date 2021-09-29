Zerodha has an investment advice for people, especially smokers on the occasion of "World Heart Day". This comes at a time when equity markets are breaking record highs more often than not.

"Smoking leads to heart issues, we're not saying stop smoking," the broker tweeted. Ok, but what is new in this.. everyone knows this fact. However, here's the catch according to Zerodha.

Instead of smoking five cigarettes a day, if you had instead put that money in a liquid fund, you would've saved almost 1 lakh over 3 years, said India's leading stock broker with a chart highlighting systematic investment plan (SIP) growth of investing the amount of five cigarettes per day.

Liquid funds are debt funds that invest in fixed-income securities such as certificates of deposit, treasury bills, commercial papers, and other debt securities that mature within 91 days. Liquid funds do not come with a lock-in period. The redemption requests of liquid funds are processed within 24 hours on business days.

The risk levels of liquid funds are on the lower side. Liquid funds are considered to least risky among all classes of debt funds as they mostly invest in high-quality fixed-income securities that mature soon. Therefore, these funds are suitable for risk-averse investors.

