Zerodha’s youngest investor is just 28 days old: How to open a free minor account online on the stock brokerage platform

Nithin Kamath has informed that its youngest customer is just 28 days old. The Zerodha co-founder explained how it had worked.
“The parents opened a Zerodha minor account, and a week later, they made the first investment,” he wrote on X.
Then, he shared the link, where people can create a minor account on Zerodha. Here’s how it works.
Opening a minor account at Zerodha involves preparing documents and verification with a guardian. The online process includes providing personal details, linking bank information, uploading documents and signing electronically. Zerodha does not charge for opening a minor account.
Start by keeping digital copies of the minor's PAN and the guardian's PAN ready. You will also need the minor's Aadhaar number to verify via a one-time password. Keep a passport-size photograph of the minor and the guardian's signature ready.
Proof of the minor's date of birth is another requirement. You can submit a birth certificate, a school leaving certificate, a passport, or a higher secondary board marksheet. A birth certificate written in another language needs an English extract. Combine the certificate and the English extract into a single PDF file.
You must also provide proof of the minor's bank account. Accepted documents include a cancelled cheque, a bank statement, or a passbook. The account holder's name and bank account number must be clearly visible.
The document must also show the bank's logo or seal, MICR and IFSC code. A legal guardian letter is required when the guardian is someone other than a parent.
To begin, visit signup.zerodha.com/minor and use the guardian's Zerodha login details. Check the guardian's profile information before clicking Continue. You can change these details if needed.
Next, enter the guardian's mobile number and email address. Alternatively, use contact details that are not linked to another Zerodha account. Verify these details using the one-time passwords received. Then enter the minor's PAN and date of birth, and click Continue.
On the DigiLocker page, enter the minor's Aadhaar number, then click Next. Enter the OTP received and submit it. Next, enter the minor's bank account details. Select the terms and conditions checkbox before clicking Continue.
The next stage is In-Person Verification, also called IPV. This checks whether the applicant matches the documents submitted. Both the minor and the guardian must be present.
For online verification, visit signup.zerodha.com/ipv and enable the camera. A four-digit OTP appears on the screen. Show this OTP so it remains clearly visible during verification.
After verification, upload the required documents and click Continue. Adding nominees is optional. Complete the electronic signing process using the guardian's Aadhaar.
Once the online application process is completed, account opening takes up to 48 working hours. Zerodha sends the login details to the registered email address. The guardian should check that email address for the account login information.
Remember, the minor account must be converted to an individual account when the child turns 18. This conversion is required once the child reaches that age.
A minor account is eligible to add and withdraw funds. But the fund can only be used to pay various charges. It cannot be used to buy shares and government securities. It cannot be used for intraday, F&O orders or OFS.
However, a minor account can be used to invest in mutual funds through Zerodha Coin. It can also be used to sell holdings and apply for IPOs, buybacks and takeovers. Shares can be ‘gifted’ to a minor account.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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