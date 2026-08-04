Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's Arjun Saluja taught us to chase FIRE, but how to protect it for 50 years

Like Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan's character) in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Deepak had a number in mind. Not for a business deal, but for his financial freedom.
An investment banker by profession, he spent years meticulously tracking every expense, increasing his investments with each salary hike, and building a portfolio he believed would allow him to retire at 40.
Then, during a conversation with his parents about their retirement finances, he began comparing their monthly expenses with what they had been just a few years earlier. Healthcare, medicines and caregiving costs had climbed far faster than he had anticipated. It made him wonder whether reaching his FIRE number was only half the battle and whether he had a strategy to protect his retirement corpus for five decades.
First things first! If someone is planning to retire at 40, they should be cognisant that they need to plan for the next 50 years, as life expectancy is increasing, says Abhishek Kumar, SEBI-registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and Founder of SahajMoney
“Hence, an early retiree must build a larger retirement corpus by targeting a lower withdrawal rate in retirement and by maintaining a margin of safety in the corpus to account for swings during multi-decadal economic cycles.”
The biggest threat to your retirement corpus is lifestyle inflation, which quietly erodes its purchasing power with every passing year.
Many retirees flush with liquidity end up spending a lot on lifestyle, such as upgrading housing, frequent travel, or expanding family needs, and end up permanently raising the baseline expenses that the portfolio must now support.
If their spending increases faster than their previously planned withdrawals, their portfolio would be depleted more quickly, making disciplined budget tracking and flexible spending rules essential for preserving capital over their lifetime.
The standard 25x expenses guideline and the 4% withdrawal rule, which were designed for a 30-year retirement window, are not applicable for a 50-year retirement horizon.
For over five decades, a fixed 4% withdrawal rate carries a significantly higher risk of failure due to a longer period of exposure to inflation and market downturns.
Thus, we suggest that someone planning to retire at 40 keep a more conservative target of 30x to 35x annual expenses, as this would help them maintain a safer initial withdrawal rate of roughly 3% to 3.5%.
For a retirement horizon of 50 years, one should revisit their portfolio semiannually to rebalance targeted asset allocation and adjust withdrawal amounts based on market performance.
More frequent monitoring is often counterproductive and increases the risk of market timing decisions during volatile periods.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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