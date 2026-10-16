SBI Card-Eternal's credit card for Zomato, Blinkit: How to directly apply for early access by app? Features explained

Zomato parent Eternal and India's largest pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card has launched ‘early access’, for its Eternal SBI Card, a co-branded credit card designed for customers across the holding company and its affiliates.
The credit card, called Eternal SBI Card, is among the first in the category to offer instant discounts across multiple brands within one ecosystem, the companies said in a release on Thursday, 15 October. It aims to bring “greater value to customers’ everyday purchases while also extending benefits beyond the Eternal group brands,” the statement added.
Customers can request early access through the Zomato, Blinkit, and District apps, in order to receive an invitation to apply when the card becomes available from 22 October 2026, in a phase-wise manner.
When you enter your logged in Blinkit, District or Zomato app, a banner at the top will state ‘Eternal SBI Credit Card’ with arrow indicating you can click to ‘Request early access’.
Once you click on the banner, it will navigate to an information page, which you can scroll to read the details of the card. A red button marks where to click for ‘Request early access’. Once you click, it will pop-up your registered phone number and request details of your name and confirm both as per your Aadhaar card.
Available on both the Mastercard and RuPay networks, customers can apply for the credit card through the Zomato, Blinkit, or District mobile apps, through a fully digital onboarding process. You will also be able to apply from the SBI Card website.
Once you apply, customers can track status of their card on the Card Management page of their Blinkit / District / Zomato app, as per the FAQ page. Physical card will be delivered to your registered address within 7-10 business days of application approval.
Explaining the reason for the card, Akshant Goyal, Chief Financial Officer at Eternal, in the release said that the core belief is to “get more out of every day”.
“There’s a strong opportunity to create more value around the high-frequency transactions that are already a part of our customers’ lives. With Zomato, Blinkit and District at the centre, the card brings together these every day spends in one ecosystem, while extending value beyond it,” he added.
With the Eternal SBI Card, customers can avail the following benefits, discounts and features:
These discounts shall be subject to a combined cap of ₹2000 per month across purchases made through all the aforementioned platforms.
Customers can also earn
“Designed around customer’s everyday spending needs, the card brings together compelling cashback benefits, convenience, and value across a wide range of categories. The launch will bolster our retail co-brand credit card portfolio,” Salila Pande, MD and CEO of SBI Card said in the release.
Further, the co-branded credit card offers cashbacks and rewards on certain spends outside Eternal’s ecosystem.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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