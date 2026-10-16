SBI Card-Eternal's credit card for Zomato, Blinkit: How to directly apply for early access by app? Features explained

The Eternal SBI Card offers 10% instant discount for spends on Zomato, Bistro, District, and eligible spends on Blinkit. Cardholders also earn 5% cashback with partners including Uber, ixigo, Urban Company, and Apollo. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published16 Oct 2026, 01:52 PM IST
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The Eternal SBI Card offers cardholders a 10% instant discount for spends on Zomato, Bistro, District, and eligible spends on Blinkit.
The Eternal SBI Card offers cardholders a 10% instant discount for spends on Zomato, Bistro, District, and eligible spends on Blinkit. (Eternal )

Zomato parent Eternal and India's largest pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card has launched ‘early access’, for its Eternal SBI Card, a co-branded credit card designed for customers across the holding company and its affiliates.

The credit card, called Eternal SBI Card, is among the first in the category to offer instant discounts across multiple brands within one ecosystem, the companies said in a release on Thursday, 15 October. It aims to bring “greater value to customers’ everyday purchases while also extending benefits beyond the Eternal group brands,” the statement added.

Eternal SBI Card: How to directly apply for early access?

Customers can request early access through the Zomato, Blinkit, and District apps, in order to receive an invitation to apply when the card becomes available from 22 October 2026, in a phase-wise manner.

When you enter your logged in Blinkit, District or Zomato app, a banner at the top will state ‘Eternal SBI Credit Card’ with arrow indicating you can click to ‘Request early access’.

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Once you click on the banner, it will navigate to an information page, which you can scroll to read the details of the card. A red button marks where to click for ‘Request early access’. Once you click, it will pop-up your registered phone number and request details of your name and confirm both as per your Aadhaar card.

Available on both the Mastercard and RuPay networks, customers can apply for the credit card through the Zomato, Blinkit, or District mobile apps, through a fully digital onboarding process. You will also be able to apply from the SBI Card website.

Once you apply, customers can track status of their card on the Card Management page of their Blinkit / District / Zomato app, as per the FAQ page. Physical card will be delivered to your registered address within 7-10 business days of application approval.

What is the eligibility criteria for the card?

  • Salaried individual between 21-60 years of age or a self-employed individual between 25-65 years of age.
  • A good credit score profiled is preferred, according to the Zomato FAQ page.
  • A permanent Indian address with a serviceable pin code.

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What are the charges for the credit card?

  • There is a joining fee of 499, exclusive of taxes. The final charges will include GST.
  • Renewal fee of 499 has been waived off for annual spends over 2 lakh or more, in the preceeding year, it added.

Explaining the reason for the card, Akshant Goyal, Chief Financial Officer at Eternal, in the release said that the core belief is to “get more out of every day”.

“There’s a strong opportunity to create more value around the high-frequency transactions that are already a part of our customers’ lives. With Zomato, Blinkit and District at the centre, the card brings together these every day spends in one ecosystem, while extending value beyond it,” he added.

What are the key benefits, features?

With the Eternal SBI Card, customers can avail the following benefits, discounts and features:

  • Cardholders in the accelerated category can avail 10% instant discount on purchases made on or through Zomato, District, Bistro, and Blinkit (applicable only on purchases under the Electronics and Beauty category).
  • A 5% instant discount for other categories on Blinkit (excluding: (i) infant milk substitutes, feeding bottles and infant food; (ii) cigarette lighters and accessories, hookah consumables, accessories and flavors, cigarettes, tobacco products, non-tobacco blends, ashtrays, cigars, rolling papers and other related accessories; and (iii) jewellery made from precious metals) per month.

These discounts shall be subject to a combined cap of 2000 per month across purchases made through all the aforementioned platforms.

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  • Additionally, there is a 10% instant discount on Bistro.
  • A 1+1 offer on the purchase of movie tickets through District (all discounts on Eternal brands are over and above existing platform offers). This is capped at 200 off on the second ticket.

Customers can also earn

  • 5% cashback, up to 1,000 a month, on spends with Apollo 24|7, ixigo, Uber, and Urban Company.
  • The Eternal SBI Card comes with the cashback auto-credit facility, which allows automatic credit of entitled cashback against eligible transactions directly to the SBI Card account on statement generation.

“Designed around customer’s everyday spending needs, the card brings together compelling cashback benefits, convenience, and value across a wide range of categories. The launch will bolster our retail co-brand credit card portfolio,” Salila Pande, MD and CEO of SBI Card said in the release.

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Further, the co-branded credit card offers cashbacks and rewards on certain spends outside Eternal’s ecosystem.

  • Cardholders get a 6-month complimentary Zomato Gold membership as a welcome benefit on payment of the 499 joining fee.
  • Along with this, cardholders can also enjoy a spend-based annual fee waiver on achieving annual spends of 2,00,000 in the previous year.
  • The credit card also provides a 1% fuel surcharge waiver of up to 200 in a statement cycle.
  • Rewards redemption with cashback transferred to the customer’s account as statement credit.
  • Forex Markup: 3.50% on all foreign currency spends.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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