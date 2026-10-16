SBI Card-Eternal's credit card for Zomato, Blinkit: How to directly apply for early access by app? Features explained

Zomato parent Eternal and India's largest pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card has launched ‘early access’, for its Eternal SBI Card, a co-branded credit card designed for customers across the holding company and its affiliates.

The credit card, called Eternal SBI Card, is among the first in the category to offer instant discounts across multiple brands within one ecosystem, the companies said in a release on Thursday, 15 October. It aims to bring “greater value to customers’ everyday purchases while also extending benefits beyond the Eternal group brands,” the statement added.

Eternal SBI Card: How to directly apply for early access? Customers can request early access through the Zomato, Blinkit, and District apps, in order to receive an invitation to apply when the card becomes available from 22 October 2026, in a phase-wise manner.

When you enter your logged in Blinkit, District or Zomato app, a banner at the top will state ‘Eternal SBI Credit Card’ with arrow indicating you can click to ‘Request early access’.

Also Read | Challenges women investors face in family wealth management; how to address them

Once you click on the banner, it will navigate to an information page, which you can scroll to read the details of the card. A red button marks where to click for ‘Request early access’. Once you click, it will pop-up your registered phone number and request details of your name and confirm both as per your Aadhaar card.

Available on both the Mastercard and RuPay networks, customers can apply for the credit card through the Zomato, Blinkit, or District mobile apps, through a fully digital onboarding process. You will also be able to apply from the SBI Card website.

Once you apply, customers can track status of their card on the Card Management page of their Blinkit / District / Zomato app, as per the FAQ page. Physical card will be delivered to your registered address within 7-10 business days of application approval.

What is the eligibility criteria for the card? Salaried individual between 21-60 years of age or a self-employed individual between 25-65 years of age.

A good credit score profiled is preferred, according to the Zomato FAQ page.

A permanent Indian address with a serviceable pin code.

Also Read | DA news: Himachal Pradesh to release dearness allowance installment for Diwali

What are the charges for the credit card? There is a joining fee of ₹ 499, exclusive of taxes. The final charges will include GST.

499, exclusive of taxes. The final charges will include GST. Renewal fee of ₹ 499 has been waived off for annual spends over ₹ 2 lakh or more, in the preceeding year, it added. Explaining the reason for the card, Akshant Goyal, Chief Financial Officer at Eternal, in the release said that the core belief is to “get more out of every day”.

“There’s a strong opportunity to create more value around the high-frequency transactions that are already a part of our customers’ lives. With Zomato, Blinkit and District at the centre, the card brings together these every day spends in one ecosystem, while extending value beyond it,” he added.

What are the key benefits, features? With the Eternal SBI Card, customers can avail the following benefits, discounts and features:

Cardholders in the accelerated category can avail 10% instant discount on purchases made on or through Zomato, District, Bistro, and Blinkit (applicable only on purchases under the Electronics and Beauty category).

A 5% instant discount for other categories on Blinkit (excluding: (i) infant milk substitutes, feeding bottles and infant food; (ii) cigarette lighters and accessories, hookah consumables, accessories and flavors, cigarettes, tobacco products, non-tobacco blends, ashtrays, cigars, rolling papers and other related accessories; and (iii) jewellery made from precious metals) per month. These discounts shall be subject to a combined cap of ₹2000 per month across purchases made through all the aforementioned platforms.

Additionally, there is a 10% instant discount on Bistro.

A 1+1 offer on the purchase of movie tickets through District (all discounts on Eternal brands are over and above existing platform offers). This is capped at ₹ 200 off on the second ticket. Customers can also earn

5% cashback, up to ₹ 1,000 a month, on spends with Apollo 24|7, ixigo, Uber, and Urban Company.

1,000 a month, on spends with Apollo 24|7, ixigo, Uber, and Urban Company. The Eternal SBI Card comes with the cashback auto-credit facility, which allows automatic credit of entitled cashback against eligible transactions directly to the SBI Card account on statement generation. “Designed around customer’s everyday spending needs, the card brings together compelling cashback benefits, convenience, and value across a wide range of categories. The launch will bolster our retail co-brand credit card portfolio,” Salila Pande, MD and CEO of SBI Card said in the release.

Further, the co-branded credit card offers cashbacks and rewards on certain spends outside Eternal’s ecosystem.