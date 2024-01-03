Zuno General Insurance introduces Zuno HealthPlus Policy. Details here
Zuno General Insurance’s policy provides coverage ranging from ₹5 lakhs to ₹5 crores, without any restrictions on room rent capping. It enables unlimited restoration for unrelated ailments and offers a two-times benefit from the first day under the recharge benefit for related ailments.
Zuno General Insurance, a modern digital insurance provider, unveils its newest health insurance offering: Zuno HealthPlus Policy. This cutting-edge health insurance scheme is crafted to deliver personalised coverage and advantages to both individuals and families, all at a reasonable premium. This product, adjusted for inflation, enables coverage for as many as nine family members under a single policy, simplifying the management of multiple policies.