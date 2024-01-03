Zuno General Insurance introduces Zuno HealthPlus Policy. Details here

Zuno General Insurance , a modern digital insurance provider, unveils its newest health insurance offering: Zuno HealthPlus Policy. This cutting-edge health insurance scheme is crafted to deliver personalised coverage and advantages to both individuals and families, all at a reasonable premium. This product, adjusted for inflation, enables coverage for as many as nine family members under a single policy, simplifying the management of multiple policies.

The policy addresses a range of needs, providing individuals and families with the flexibility to select from 20 different coverage options. For example, a bachelor can secure basic health insurance and include optional coverage for adventure sports. Young couples have the option of plans with maternity benefits and newborn coverage. Considering the increasing prevalence of infertility, prospective couples can also choose infertility and surrogacy covers. Families with children can opt for Outpatient and worldwide coverage. With no maximum entry age limit, this policy extends coverage to senior citizens.

Alongside these attributes, to enhance accessibility, policyholders can benefit from a zone-based discount of up to 20%, determined by their geographical location. Furthermore, the policy provides a long-term discount of up to 10% and rewards existing customers with a five per cent discount when purchasing this policy. Additionally, there’s a 15% discount available for direct purchases through our website.

Announcing the launch of the new policy, Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance said, “Zuno HealthPlus Policy reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. We believe in making insurance simple, easy to understand, and accessible to all. Zuno HealthPlus Policy is a significant step in that direction. With high sums insured, no room rent capping, no sub-limit or disease-wise capping including modern treatments and comprehensive coverage, it’s not just insurance —it’s peace of mind."

The new policy will predominantly be accessible through its network of channel partners. It empowers its customers regarding medical screening, eliminating the need for any tests for coverage up to 20 lakhs for individuals aged 55 years without extreme health conditions.

Zuno HealthPlus Policy ensures a hassle-free healthcare experience with an extensive network of over 10,000 cashless hospitals. In times of emergencies, the vast network alleviates concerns about finding a suitable facility. If admitted to a non-network hospital, Zuno makes efforts to onboard it for cashless facilities. For reimbursement claims, Zuno offers a “Cash in Advance" facility, providing immediate support to customers in emergencies. The 24 x 7 claims concierge offers expert guidance throughout the claims process, ensuring prompt and seamless support for policyholders and making the customer experience stress-free.

