Personal loan: How to get your application approved? 6 important factors to keep in mind

Lenders examine myriad factors when reviewing your application for a personal loan to assess your eligibility and determine the interest rate you can receive. They want to lend money responsibly and make sure borrowers can afford to repay it, so they are cautious in their evaluations. The following are some important factors that affect the approval of personal loans:

Credit score and history : For most lenders, this is the first thing they look at. A high credit score (typically above 750) indicates responsible credit management and prompt payments, indicating your dependability as a borrower. With this, you may be eligible for lower interest rates and increase your chances of being accepted. Your credit history is also very important because lenders are looking for a consistent track record of responsible credit use.

: For most lenders, this is the first thing they look at. A high credit score (typically above 750) indicates responsible credit management and prompt payments, indicating your dependability as a borrower. With this, you may be eligible for lower interest rates and increase your chances of being accepted. Your credit history is also very important because lenders are looking for a consistent track record of responsible credit use. Income and Debt-to-Income Ratio (DTI): Lenders consider your income to determine whether you have enough money to pay back the loan and take care of other financial commitments. Your DTI ratio, which contrasts your monthly loan payments with your gross monthly income, is also ascertained by them. Divide your entire monthly debt payments by your gross monthly income (before taxes and deductions) to find the DTI percentage. Then, multiply the result by 100. Better financial standing and a higher likelihood of successful loan management are indicated by a lower DTI. To improve your chances of getting a loan approved and possibly even be eligible for a lower interest rate, you should ideally aim for a DTI of less than 30%.

>>What are instant personal loans? Here are 6 essential features that define them

Employment stability: Your ability to repay the loan is demonstrated by a stable work history and adequate income. Candidates in stable fields or with longer tenure at their current employer are usually preferred by lenders because they demonstrate stability and income reliability.

To make sure that borrowers can make loan payments on time, lenders give priority to those who have a steady source of income. This financial predictability is supported by a stable employment history. On the other hand, a history of job switching or a prolonged unemployment period could be concerning as they could portend a loan default. Candidates whose incomes cover living expenses, past debts, and additional loan payment are preferred by lenders.

Loan amount and term : Your chances of being approved may be affected by the loan amount and repayment schedule you select. Smaller loan amounts and shorter terms are generally seen by lenders as less risky, which can result in easier approval procedures and lower interest rates. This increases the likelihood of approval, which is particularly helpful for borrowers with bad credit scores or short credit histories. Interest rates on smaller loans are generally lower. Long-term cost savings arise from a lower total interest paid due to a smaller loan amount.

: Your chances of being approved may be affected by the loan amount and repayment schedule you select. Smaller loan amounts and shorter terms are generally seen by lenders as less risky, which can result in easier approval procedures and lower interest rates. This increases the likelihood of approval, which is particularly helpful for borrowers with bad credit scores or short credit histories. Interest rates on smaller loans are generally lower. Long-term cost savings arise from a lower total interest paid due to a smaller loan amount. Collateral (for secured loans): Assets such as a vehicle or real estate are used as security for secured loans. The collateral may be seized by the lender in the case of default. Even though collateral is not needed for unsecured personal loans, having it can improve your chances of being approved, particularly if your credit score is low. In the world of personal loans, collateral acts as a safety net for lenders, though not all assets qualify. Although properties and cars are typical examples, other valuable items may be accepted as collateral by certain lenders.

>>Personal loans: What credit information do lenders look at when assessing applications?

Other credit obligations: Lenders consider your complete credit history, which includes payments made on credit cards, current loans, and any outstanding debts, in addition to your credit score. Having a history of on-time payments and careful credit management raises your chances of getting approved.

Gaining a better understanding of these factors and working to raise your credit score, stable income, and overall financial health can help you stand a much better chance of getting a cheap personal loan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Which documents are typically required when applying for a personal loan?

Although each lender may have different requirements, common documentation includes:

Identity proof : A valid ID card, such as a passport, Aadhaar card, or driver's license.

: A valid ID card, such as a passport, Aadhaar card, or driver's license. Address proof : Documents such as utility bills and rental agreements can be used as evidence of address.

: Documents such as utility bills and rental agreements can be used as evidence of address. Salary slip : Evidence of income can take the form of pay stubs for those with jobs or income tax returns (ITR) and bank statements for independent contractors.

: Evidence of income can take the form of pay stubs for those with jobs or income tax returns (ITR) and bank statements for independent contractors. Proof of employment: A letter from your employer confirming your position or, if you are paid, an offer.

Q. How long does it take to be accepted for a personal loan?

The length of the approval process varies based on the lender and your circumstances. Certain lenders offer quick approvals, especially to those who have already been pre-approved, while others might take several days or even a week.

Q. What can I do to improve my chances of getting a personal loan approved?

The following tactics are things you can try to make sure your application for a personal loan gets approved.

Create and preserve a high credit score : Having a credit score of at least 700, but preferably 750, will help you get approved more easily and at better rates.

: Having a credit score of at least 700, but preferably 750, will help you get approved more easily and at better rates. Reduce the ratio of your debt to income : To lower your DTI and free up more money for loan repayments, pay off your current debts.

: To lower your DTI and free up more money for loan repayments, pay off your current debts. Opt for a cosigner : Having a cosigner with good credit can help your application if you have limited credit history or low credit score.

: Having a cosigner with good credit can help your application if you have limited credit history or low credit score. Compare loan offers : Don't just choose the first lender you come across; instead, shop around and compare lenders. Get quotes from several lenders so you can evaluate terms and rates and choose the best deal for your requirements.

: Don't just choose the first lender you come across; instead, shop around and compare lenders. Get quotes from several lenders so you can evaluate terms and rates and choose the best deal for your requirements. Simply take what you require: Refrain from applying for a larger loan than you require.

Q. What happens if the loan application is turned down?

The lender must explain if they reject your loan application. Take a look at their feedback and address any concerns before resubmitting. You can also hold off on resubmitting the application until after you've raised your DTI or credit score.

Q. To what extent does my credit score matter when applying for a personal loan?

One of the most important things that lenders look at when evaluating your application for a personal loan is your credit score. It acts as a report card for your credit history, proving your reliability and capacity for responsible loan repayment.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!