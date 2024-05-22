Personal loan balance transfer: How to refinance your debt? MintGenie explains
A personal loan balance transfer is when you refinance your current outstanding debt with a different lender with, ideally, a lower interest rate. This can save you money on the long-term cost of interest while dramatically reducing your equated monthly installment (EMI). Here are some ideas on how to transfer your loan: