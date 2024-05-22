A personal loan balance transfer is when you refinance your current outstanding debt with a different lender with, ideally, a lower interest rate. This can save you money on the long-term cost of interest while dramatically reducing your equated monthly installment (EMI). Here are some ideas on how to transfer your loan:

Recognise that there are drawbacks to extending the loan term during a balance transfer. By extending the loan period, you might potentially make your EMIs more reasonable for your budget by reducing them. If you’re having trouble paying the current interest on your debt, this might be useful. You will pay more interest overall if you take longer to repay the loan. Throughout the longer time, you will pay more in interest charges even though the EMI is smaller. Finding a balance transfer with a reduced interest rate and a period that permits a comfortable EMI without appreciably increasing the overall amount of interest paid is the perfect situation.