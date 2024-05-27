Personal Loan Tenure: How to decide on a term? Here are 4 crucial factors to consider
Indeed, the ideal repayment period for your personal loan will change based on your goals, income, and financial situation. You need to consider these factors before choosing the best payback term for you.
The ideal repayment period for your personal loan depends on many factors, such as your goals and financial situation. Selecting a shorter payback period—12–36 months, for example—leads to lower total interest payments because interest accrues more quickly. Additionally, you’ll pay off debt faster, which will free up money for other financial objectives. However, if your income is restricted, the equated monthly installments (EMIs) would be higher and could cause financial strain.