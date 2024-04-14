Personal loan vs home equity loan: What's best for you?

When confronted with a financial requirement, a fixed-rate personal loan can be a valuable resource. Consider wanting to purchase your dream home but requiring additional funds. A fixed-rate personal loan, with its consistent payments and absence of collateral, enables you to budget with assurance. On the other hand, a home equity loan , backed by your home's value, presents an alternative borrowing option. While it can offer larger amounts at potentially reduced interest rates, it also entails using your home as collateral.

Understanding the fundamental differences between personal loans and home equity loans is essential when determining which option is most suitable for your financial circumstances. Personal loans provide several benefits compared to home equity loans:

Quick approval and disbursement : Personal loans are usually unsecured, so they don't necessitate collateral such as your home. This simplified process enables faster approval (often on the same day) and funding than home equity loans, which require appraisals and more extensive paperwork.

: Personal loans are usually unsecured, so they don't necessitate collateral such as your home. This simplified process enables faster approval (often on the same day) and funding than home equity loans, which require appraisals and more extensive paperwork. Reduced risk to your home : If you default on a personal loan, you won't risk losing your home. Conversely, with a home equity loan, your house serves as collateral, making foreclosure a potential consequence if you're unable to repay.

: If you default on a personal loan, you won't risk losing your home. Conversely, with a home equity loan, your house serves as collateral, making foreclosure a potential consequence if you're unable to repay. Increased flexibility in fund utilisation : Although some lenders may impose limitations on the use of a personal loan, they usually provide more versatility than home equity loans, which are frequently confined to home-related expenses.

: Although some lenders may impose limitations on the use of a personal loan, they usually provide more versatility than home equity loans, which are frequently confined to home-related expenses. Potentially more suitable for smaller amounts: Personal loans are well-suited for modest borrowing requirements. Home equity loans often have minimum loan amounts that may exceed your actual needs.

Choosing between a home equity loan and a personal loan depends on your financial goals and individual situation. The former is appropriate for larger, long-term financing needs, utilising the equity in your home. The latter is ideal for short-term financial needs without the risk of property loss. By evaluating these factors, you can identify the loan option that most closely aligns with your objectives. By taking into account these aspects and your particular requirements, you can make a well-informed decision about whether a personal loan or a home equity loan is the appropriate financial solution for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. For what purposes can I use an online personal loan?

You can utilise an online personal loan for a variety of purposes, subject to the lender's limitations. Typical uses include consolidating debt, paying medical bills, home renovations, and covering unexpected expenses.

Q. How can I lower the monthly installment (EMI) for a personal loan?

You can decrease the EMI for a personal loan by maintaining or improving a credit score above 750. Additionally, if you have a strong relationship with the bank, you can negotiate for a lower interest rate or a relationship-based discount.

Q. Is it possible to make pre-payments on personal loans?

Some lenders may permit you to make pre-payments on the loan, subject to their specific terms and conditions. There might be a pre-payment fee associated with this. Therefore, if you plan to pre-pay your loan before the end of its tenure, ensure you verify whether your lender allows this option.

Q. How long does the approval process for an online personal loan typically take?

Approval can be quick, sometimes even within the same day, depending on the lender and your circumstances.

Q. What are the criteria for qualifying for an online personal loan?

The criteria for qualifying for an online personal loan differ among lenders but commonly include aspects such as a minimum credit score, proof of income, and employment history.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!