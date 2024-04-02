Personal Loan: What is the minimum credit score required? MintGenie answers
There isn’t a specific minimum credit score for a personal loan, but many lenders favour scores between 720 and 750. Even with a lower score, you might still qualify but expect a higher interest rate.
There is no set minimum credit score needed to secure a personal loan. Nevertheless, many lenders typically favour scores between 720 and 750. Such scores indicate responsible credit management and a higher likelihood of timely loan repayment. Even with a lower credit score, you might still qualify for a personal loan but expect a higher interest rate. Consequently, you’ll end up paying more over the life of the loan.