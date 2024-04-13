Personal loans vs payday loans: What is the difference between the two? MintGenie explains
Payday loans can be risky for several reasons, and it’s crucial to understand these risks before contemplating one.
Facing a difficult financial situation can certainly challenge your commitment to saving, but there are smarter approaches than depleting your emergency fund or selling investments. An alternative option is to explore loans from banks or other financial institutions such as NBFCs. However, the decision between opting for a personal loan or a payday loan depends on various factors and should be made after carefully considering your ability to repay the loan within the given timeframe.