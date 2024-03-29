Personal loans: What is loan amortisation and how does it work? MintGenie explains
Loan amortisation is gradual repayment of a loan over time via regular fixed payments, encompassing both the principal and interest. Specifically concerning personal loans, it entails steadily reducing the loan balance with each monthly installment until the loan is completely repaid by the end of its term.