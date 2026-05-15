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Petrol, Diesel Price Hike News LIVE: Fuel prices hiked by ₹3/litre after elections as crude costs bite

Petrol, Diesel Price hike news LIVE: Petrol and diesel prices across India were raised by 3 per litre on May 15, pushing fuel costs higher in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and other cities. The hike comes amid surging global crude oil prices and rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Tarunya Sanjay
Published15 May 2026, 09:21:56 AM IST
FILE - A man fills petrol in a two wheeler at a fuel pump in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh, File)
FILE - A man fills petrol in a two wheeler at a fuel pump in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh, File)(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Petrol, Diesel Price hike news LIVE: Petrol and diesel prices were on Friday, May 15, increased by around 3 per per litre across major Indian metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The revision comes amid ongoing volatility in global crude oil markets and domestic pricing adjustments by oil marketing companies. The hike is expected to add pressure on household budgets, transport operators, and logistics costs, with potential spillover effects on retail inflation.

On social media, users widely expressed concern and frustration over rising living costs, making fuel prices a trending topic across platforms.

Congress, the Opposition, has attacked the Modi government after petrol and diesel prices were increased by 3. Consumers are also reacting to the fuel hike today as global crude prices go up. Congress, linking the fuel price hike to the completion of the Assembly election in four states and one union territory, said that PM Modi's "vasooli (extortion) begins" after the elections. Track Petrol, Diesel Price hike news LIVE here.

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15 May 2026, 09:21:57 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price hike news LIVE: Fuel prices hiked!

Petrol, Diesel Price hike news LIVE: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 3 per litre across India on 15 May amid rising crude oil prices and tensions in West Asia. Petrol now costs 97.77 per litre and diesel 90.67 per litre in key cities, increasing fuel expenses for consumers and businesses. Catch LIVE updates on Petrol, Diesel Price hike news LIVE.

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HomeMoneyPetrol, Diesel Price Hike News LIVE: Fuel prices hiked by ₹3/litre after elections as crude costs bite
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HomeMoneyPetrol, Diesel Price Hike News LIVE: Fuel prices hiked by ₹3/litre after elections as crude costs bite

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